Watch the current state of Baba Yara Sports Stadium ready for Ghana vs CAR clash

With two more days left for the much-anticipated 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifier game between Ghana and the Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday, September 7, 2023, the center of attraction Baba Yara Sports Stadium is ready for the fixture,



The venue which was temporarily closed down in March by the National Sports Authority for renovation works has now seen a new facelift ahead of the big game with the grass looking greener and all demarcations well marked out.



To advance to the tournament, the four-time champions will need to avoid losing at a location known as a fortress.



Ghana has won twice and drawn three times in their past five qualification games, gaining nine points to Angola’s eight and CAR’s seven, respectively.



This suggests that every team in Group E of the qualifiers—with Madagascar excluded—has a chance of competing.



The game is scheduled for 4:00 pm.







Currently at Baba Yara and this is how the pitch looks like ahead of Ghana vs CAR on Thursday #LuvSports #NhyiraSports pic.twitter.com/qV3SPjcQN8 — Stephen Zando (@stephenzando) September 5, 2023

