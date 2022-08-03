Watch the 'crazy' skills, goals, assists of new Hearts of Oak striker Junior Kaaba

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed the signing of Cameroonian international Junior Kaaba ahead of the 2022/2023 football season.



The 23-year-old striker signed a two-year contract with the Phobians to complete his transfer from Cameroonian club Fauvre Azur Elite at an undisclosed fee.



Junior Kaaba is a huge attacking prospect for the Cameroonians as he is getting in the squad playing in the ongoing African Nations Tournament qualifiers for Algeria 2023.



He comes in as a top priority for the Samuel Boadu-led technical team after scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in the 2021/2022 Cameroonian Premier League.



Junior Kaaba now becomes the third Cameroonian to have joined the Ghana Premier League following the arrival of Georges Mfegue Omgba and Franck Mbella Etouga who excelled in their debut season with Asante Kotoko.



He will be part of the Accra Hearts of Oak team who will be playing in the upcoming 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup.



Watch the goals and assists of Junior Kaaba in the post below:







JE/KPE