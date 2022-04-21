Watch the brace Eddie Nketiah scored against Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah was the star of the show against a charitable Chelsea defence on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge with his predatory instincts.



The 22-year-old striker who is being chased by Ghana scored twice either half of the game as his side got their top-four hopes back on track with a 3-2 victory over Tuchel's men.



Arsenal got their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea.



The Gunners' hopes of securing a place in next season's Champions League had been significantly damaged by those losses but this win will provide renewed belief.



Eddie Nketiah was selected ahead of out-of-sorts Alexandre Lacazette in Arsenal's attack and he rewarded manager Mikel Arteta's faith when he took advantage of Andreas Christensen's weak back pass with a composed finish.



It was the start of a chaotic first half as Timo Werner equalised with a deflected shot four minutes later before Emile Smith Rowe showed a touch of class to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy with a cool finish from the edge of the area.



Chelsea were back on terms again before the breakthrough captain Cesar Azpilicueta but Nketiah pounced on a series of defensive errors in the Blues' box to put Arsenal back in front just before the hour mark.



Bukayo Saka was outstanding for Arsenal and he got the reward his performance deserved when he sealed the win from the spot in added time after he was hauled down by Azpilicueta.



The Gunners are now level on points with north London rivals Tottenham with a derby at Emirates Stadium still to come.



