Watch the arrival of Michael Essien's wife at Christan Atsu's funeral

Sports News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akosua Puni Essien, the wife of former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien has arrived for the ongoing funeral rites of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu Twasam at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



Puni, on behalf of Essien, will read a tribute to the former teammate of her husband at the funeral.



The former Ghana star who is currently a coach for Nordsjaelland FC in Denmark could not attend the funeral, hence, his wife will represent him.



Similarly to Essien's wife, representatives of some current and former Black Stars players who were unable to attend the funeral are expected to join the deceased's family to observe the final rites of their beloved.



Whereas others who will be available will attend and pay their late respect to their teammate or colleague footballer.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Mahamudu Bawumia and other government officials, local and international teammates, and officials are all expected to grace the burial.





EE/KPE