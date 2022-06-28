Watch the 10 greatest knockouts of the legendary Azumah Nelson

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Born in Accra on July 19, 1958, Azumah Nelson, popularly known as 'The Professor,' is arguably the greatest boxer who has entered the ring on the African continent.



With a total of 47 fights, Azumah Nelson only lost 6 bouts and drew twice in his career. The remaining 39 fights were victories for the Ghanaian legend, and 28 of them were technical knockouts.



Azumah Nelson was a two-weight world champion, having held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987 and the WBC super-featherweight title twice between 1988 and 1997.



Currently 'The Professor' is ranked as the 31st greatest pound-for-pound boxer of all time according to BoxRec, a website dedicated to holding updated records of professional and amateur boxers.



Having 28 technical knockouts out of 39 victories portrays Azumah Nelson as an undisputed boxing legend.



Today we look at the top 10 greatest technical knockouts of Azumah Nelson out of the total 28 he had in his career.



Check out Azumah Nelson's 10 greatest knockouts in the post below:







