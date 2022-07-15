Watch suspected match-fixing penalty shootout in Nigeria that has shocked social media users

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

A ridiculous penalty shoutout video in Nigerian football has gone viral on Twitter, raising suspicions of match-fixing.



Remo Stars faced Ijebu United in the Ogun State FA Cup final, which went to penalties after neither team scored in regulation time.



In the bizarre video posted by @LFCinnigeri, a Remo stars player deliberately skied his kick from the spot directed sideways as the ball went out for a throw-in.



On Ijebu United's turn, the Remo goalkeeper stood motionless as the ball rolled past him and into the net.



Ijebu eventually won the FA Cup shootouts 3-0 and were crowned pathetically champions. Fans who couldn't understand took to social media to vent their frustration, accusing both teams of playing a game of convenience.



The video amassed over 5 million views on Twitter.



A furious Aluko tweeted: “If this isn’t Match Fixing, then I don’t know what it is. Why is Nigerian football like this? Why don’t we ever want progress??”



“They could have done it without making it so obvious.”





@OgaNlaMedia @PoojaMedia @IbkSports , I would love you to take a look at the video , ogun state FA cup between Remo and Ijebu United , even if Remo collect bribe , why would a player decide to play penalty this way #OgunStateFaCup pic.twitter.com/IIygWXciVc — Jegede babajide (@LFCinnigeria) July 14, 2022

For those asking for the full video of the penalty shootout between Remo stars and Ijebu United , this is the second penalty taken by Remo star@PoojaMedia @Sabastinemma @IbkSports @OgaNlaMedia pic.twitter.com/YUzXihxIx4 — Jegede babajide (@LFCinnigeria) July 14, 2022

I found out that Remo stars players deliberately threw away their first 3 spot kicks and their Goalkeeper also remained motionless when the opponents took theirs as a MARK OF PROTEST for the unfair officiating in the game. — Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) July 14, 2022

Just when I taught I’ve seen it all.



The Ogun state FA cup final between Remo Stars and Ijebu United



It’s the act after the miss for me ????????‍♂️????#Nigeria pic.twitter.com/fyHOMnE69d — Ojora Babatunde (@ojbsports) July 14, 2022

Absolutely shamble from remo star fc at the ogun state fa cup final against ijebu United at otunba dipo stadium. This happens as the fa says there is no extra time after playing goalless draw at full time. Instead of forfeiting the match they decided to be playing the penalty out pic.twitter.com/okKV2GxzbT — Swans future (@AbdulazeezAjum1) July 14, 2022

#PiomPiom

What level of match fixing is this oka?????jolof!

