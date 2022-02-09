Watch out for more - Majeed Ashimeru to Anderlecht fans after KAS Eupen display

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has promised to display consistent top performances to bring joy to fans of RSC Anderlecht.



The player was in action for the Belgian giants over the past weekend when the team hammered KAS Eupen 4-1 in the Jupiler League.



On the matchday, the midfielder displayed top form and was praised by fans for his efforts.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Majeed Ashimeru promised fans to watch out for more of such top performances.



“The Anderlecht fans don't know the real Ashimeru. They haven't seen much of me yet. It was very important to show me. I felt their support during the match,” Majeed Ashimeru said after the win.



After his excellent showing over the past weekend, the Black Stars midfielder looks set for a bigger role at RSC Anderlecht in the remainder of the ongoing 2021/22 football season.



