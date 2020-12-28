Religion of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Watch night service: Don’t prophesy deaths of people – Apostle Onyina warns Prophets

The former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyina

The former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyina has cautioned prophets against prophesying the deaths of prominent people in the country.



It has become the trend over the years that some prophets during the 31st December Watch night church service, prophesy the deaths of eminent persons, a development which has been condemned by many right-thinking members of society as it creates unnecessary fear and sometimes psychologically affects the individuals mentioned.



Delivering a sermon at the governing New Patriotic Party’s National Thanksgiving Service on Sunday to thank God for the 2020 election victory, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyina stated that such prophecies create unnecessary tension an retards growth.



“One of the women prophetess mentioned in the Bible called Naodiah followed money and gave false prophecy about one leader called Nahemiah. It is my plea to those who call themselves prophets in our country that they will exercise patience and wisdom and not to prophesy on who is becoming President or who will not. And not to prophesy of the evil some people are going through whether they are going to die or not.”

