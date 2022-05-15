Watch how the Black Satellites exited the 2022 WAFU Zone B Championship

Sports News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Ghana's campaign at the 2022 WAFU Zone B Championship has ended with the team failing to pick up a single point.



In their first game at the championship, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria beat the defending champions Black Satellites of Ghana 2-0 in Niamey, Niger Republic on Sunday.



Aminu Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi scored for the Flying Eagles in each half of the Group B encounter, which was played inside the General Seyni Kountche Stadium.



Muhammad gave the Flying the lead after just five minutes, while Abdullahi extended their lead with 12 minutes remaining.



In their second game at the championship, the Black Satellites were beaten 2-1 by Burkina Faso at the Stade General Seyni Kountche in Niamey.



GROUP B CURRENT STANDINGS



TEAM MP W D L GD POINTS



Nigeria 2 1 1 0 +2 4 (QUALIFIED)



Burkina Faso 2 1 1 0 +1 4 (QUALIFIED)



Ghana 2 0 0 2 -3 0 (ELIMINATED)



