Watch how school kids in Senegal celebrated AFCON victory

The victory of the Teranga Lions of Senegal at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has changed the mood of the nation as the country is still celebrating their first-ever international trophy in football.



Sadio Mane struck the winner as Senegal beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win their first-ever AFCON trophy.



The city of Dakar and all other cities in Senegal stayed woke on the night of Sunday, February 6, 2020, to party wild as the Teranga Lions won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The celebrations became bigger after President Macky Sall declared a holiday day on Monday, February 7 following the historic AFCON victory by Aliou Cisse and his team.



Across various streets and institutions in Senegal, the jubilation was wild and school children were not left out.



A trending video on social media captures some school children in Senegal singing their hearts out in celebration of the historic feat.



The kids who were in their classroom with their teacher dedicated part of their learning time to sing and cheer their heroes for giving them a lifetime gift.



Watch the heartwarming video below:



