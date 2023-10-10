Watch how former Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu reacted to club’s first season win

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu took to social media to celebrate the club’s victory against Accra Lions on Monday, October 9, 2023.



The Porcupine Warriors amassed their first victory of the season after defeating Accra Lions 1-0 in week four of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



It was a last-minute header from Kalo Quattara that ensured Asante Kotoko narrowly beat Accra Lions to secure the three maximum points.



Before that game, Asante Kotoko had gone three matches without a win, losing to Bibiani Goldstars on match day one and drawing against Hearts of Lions and Karela United on match day and three respectively.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Mudasiru could not hide his joy for his former club, saying that there is more happiness playing for the club.



Mudasiru Salifu now plays for Saudi Arabia First Division League, having previously played for Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspor on loan before another stint with Al-Batin.



During his time at Sheriff, Salifu appeared 21 times in various competitions, including the Moldovan League, UEFA Champions League qualifications, UEFA Europa League playoffs, and Europa League group stages.







Watch the video below:





Watch Salifu Mudasiru's reaction after Kalo Ouattara scored the last minute goal that won the game for Asante Kotoko against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium. pic.twitter.com/GQh1EoDnPk — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) October 9, 2023

