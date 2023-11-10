Watch how emotional Agyemang-Badu sang Piesie Esther’s ‘Mo’ song at his wedding

Sports News of Friday, 10 November 2023

‘Mo’, the latest song of ace gospel musician Piesie Esther is one that evokes emotions of gratitude, appreciation and sense of acknowledgement of the instrumentality of God in the successful story of those who believe in His mercies and blessings.



It is a song that jogs ones mind to the transformational journey of how he or she went from being at the lowest level of life’s ladder to reaching the apex where his or her stories are no longer typified by sadness and sorrows but rather sheer joy, satisfaction and gratification.



This is perhaps the feeling that consumed former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu when Piesie Esther performed the song at his traditional marriage ceremony in Accra on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



Agyemang-Badu’s inspirational journey from Seikwa in the Bono Region to Italy where he made his name as a football star of global status has been told countlessly and at his wedding ceremony he was once again reminded of how important the element of God has been in his life.



Surrounded by a guest list that included ex-footballers, business moguls and the National Chief Imam, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu sang his heart out when Piesie Esther performed her latest track at his ceremony.



Badu was on top of his voice, rattling the lyrics of the inspirational gospel song before eventually drawing in his newly-wedded wife to join the party.



Agyemang Badu got engaged to Regitta Affua Arthur who happens to be a former banker and entrepreneur, according to reports.



The traditional wedding was held at a discreet location inside Spintex in Accra and was attended by family and friends.



Agyemang-Badu is a celebrated Ghanaian football who participated in a number of AFCON tournaments and is fondly remembered for scoring the goal that made Ghana the first and so far only African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.







