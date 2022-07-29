Watch how Thomas Tuchel led Chelsea players to pay tribute to deceased Ghanaian kit man Eric Aseidu

Sports News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Chelsea's first team have paid tribute to Ghanaian kit man, Eric Asiedu who passed on during the off-season.



During the club's first training session at Cobham since their training tour in the United States, the players, led by the manager, observed a minute of silence in memory of the Ghanaian.



The Chelsea U-18 initially paid a tribute to the 'ever-smiling' 'Uncle Eric' during their pre-season friendly against Coventry City at Cobham on July 27, 2022.



Chelsea FC officially announced the passing of their all-loving and ever-smiling kit man, Eric Aseidu On June 8, 2022.



Eric Asiedu joined Chelsea in 2013, serving the Blue family, mostly at the Academy level until his passing.



To the academy players, Asiedu was a father figure and a role model. The players drew inspiration from his positivity and his loving character. He was loved by all at Cobham and had three nicknames, "Boss", "Bossman" or "Uncle E".



According to Asiedu Mends, a social media influencer who claims to be Eric Asiedu's nephew, the kit man came to Ghana for a two-week vacation in June. Unfortunately, he died on June 7, 2022.









Staff and players at Cobham observed a minute's silence and applause for much-loved Academy kitman Eric Asiedu ahead of his funeral tomorrow. ???? pic.twitter.com/yUMYo29biC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 28, 2022

