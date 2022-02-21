Watch how Sports Minister intervened to forestall possible danger at Hearts vs Kotoko match

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif pulled off a timely intervention to forestall what could have been a clash between agitated crowd and security personnel at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Mustapha Ussif acted proactively to ensure the fans who had besieged the main gate of the stadium were granted entry after nearly more than one hour of waiting.



The Sports Minister who after entering the stadium sensed the possible danger, spoke to the security personnel on the need to allow fans with ticket enter to witness the game.



His intervention was successful as the security personnel opened up the gate and allowed the fans access to the stadium after going through the right process.



Mustapha Ussif who is an avowed Kotoko fans was one of many politicians who witnessed the match the Porcupines and rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



The game which has been talked up by many as one of the best games in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season ended goalless.



In what could be described as a game of two halves, both Hearts and Kotoko created openings but owing to profligacy and quality goalkeeping, neither side found the back of the net.



