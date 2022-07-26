Watch how South Africans welcomed Banyana Banyana after winning Women’s AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

South Africa are Women’s AFCON champions



Banyana Banyana beat Morocco 2-1 in finals



Banyana Banyana to receive $1m cash prize



South Africa’s Women’s national team, Banyana Banyana were given a rousing welcome on their return to the country after winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



The team arrived in the country on Tuesday morning to a mammoth crowd waiting to celebrate their immense feat of winning the Women’s AFCON.



Banyana Banyana made history by winning South Africa’s first title at the Women’s AFCON.



South Africa beat hosts Morocco 2-1 to win their first AFCON title at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday 23 July 2022.



Bayana Bayana scored their first goal through Hildah Magaia with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute. Magaia completed her brace with a tap-in in the 71st minute with another assist from Seoposenwe.



Morocco managed to pull one back through Rosella Ayane in the 80th minute but the South African stood firm to defend till the final whistle.



Many South Africans, including former players and other celebrities, were at the airport in Johannesburg to give the team a remarkable ‘Proudly South African’ welcome.



The team has been promised a total of one million dollars as cash prize for winning the Women’s AFCON in Morocco.





A warm welcome home for the champions of Africa, @Banyana_Banyana! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/AzlTdDWbwT — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 26, 2022

