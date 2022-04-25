Watch how Soldiers protected referee Yao Bless and his assistants from being attacked by Kotoko fans

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Referee Selorm Yao Bless and his assistants were heavily guarded by soldiers after the game between Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities as they were been chased by irate fans.



Fans of Asante Kotoko were left furious after the referee awarded Legon Cities a penalty in the first half of the matchday 26 encounter in the Ghana Premier League.



A brace from Hans Kwoffie and the penalty converted by Michel Otou saw Legon Cities leave Kumasi with a 3-1 victory.



Cities started well, but it took a controversial penalty decision for them to take the lead in the 17th minute.



Christopher Nettey was adjudged to have brought down Jonah Attuquaye and Michael Otuol scored from the penalty spot.



Hans Kwofie doubled Cities' lead barely 10 minutes later, shocking Kotoko fans.



Mudasiru Salifu cut the deficit to a few minutes before halftime.



It was expected that Kotoko would return from the break stronger and produce a comeback.



But Kwofie was in the right place to head the third for Cities, who celebrated a famous victory in Kumasi.



