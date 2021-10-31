Watch how Kotoko recovered from a goal down to win 3-1 over Dreams FC

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko made a big statement under new head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum as they came from behind to defeat Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 31, 2021.



After over an hour of football, both sides couldn’t find the back of the net.



But on the 63rd minute of the game, Abdul Fataw Issahaku made his presence felt, scoring a cheeky goal after dancing through the heart of the Kotoko backline.



However, Kotoko grew more confident as the minute ticked and tocked and were rewarded for their resilience, scoring three goals in the final five minutes of the game to secure all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Goals from Salifu Mudasiru, Isaac Oppong and Richmond Lamptey secured the all-important three points for the Porcupine Warriors.



Highlights below...



