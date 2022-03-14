Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi, Kuami Eugene fill O2 Indigo



Partey scores second Arsenal goal



Mikel Arteta praises Partey



Ghanaian musician KiDi had a time of life watching his beloved Arsenal beat Leicester City 2-0 in the Premier League.



The musician might have enjoyed a lot of Arsenal games but being at the Emirates Stadium to witness Gunners five league victory on the bounce is one that will leave lasting memories on his mind.



KiDi received an enviable welcome to the game as his fellow Ghanaian Thomas Partey scored in the opening fifteen minutes to set the Gunners on a winning course.



KiDi was handed another joy when French striker Alexandre Lacazette fired home from the spot to score the second and final goal of the game to hand victory for Arsenal.



In a video posted on his social media pages, the musician reacted with joy to Lacazette’s goal.



KiDi joined thousands of Arsenal supporters at the Emirates to chant the Arsenal anthem as they enjoyed their victory over the foxes.



KiDi, after the game ‘linked up’ with Thomas Partey who starred for Arsenal in the game.



In photos shared on their various page, the two Ghanaians enjoyed each other company and shared some moments as Arsenal fans.



Partey scored the first goal for Arsenal in the 11th minute via a thumping header for the second goal of his Arsenal career.



Watch KiDi’s reactions below



Watch how KiDi reacted to Arsenal’s second goal against Leicester City



KiDi, Kuami Eugene fill O2 Indigo



Partey scores second Arsenal goal



Mikel Arteta praises Partey



Ghanaian musician KiDi had a time of life watching his beloved Arsenal beat Leicester City 2-0 in the Premier League.



The musician might have enjoyed a lot of Arsenal games but being at the Emirates Stadium to witness Ghana’s five league victory on the bounce is one that will leave lasting memories on his mind.



KiDi received an enviable welcome to the game as his fellow Ghanaian Thomas Partey scored in the opening fifteen minutes to set the Gunners on a winning course.



KiDi was handed another joy when French striker Alexandre Lacazette fired home from the spot to score the second and final goal of the game to hand victory for Arsenal.



In a video posted on his social media pages, the musician reacted with joy to Lacazette’s goal.



KiDi joined thousands of Arsenal supporters at the Emirates to chant the Arsenal anthem as they enjoyed their victory over the foxes.



KiDi, after the game ‘linked up’ with Thomas Partey who starred for Arsenal in the game.



In photos shared on their various page, the two Ghanaians enjoyed each other company and shared some moments as Arsenal fans.



Partey scored the first goal for Arsenal in the 11th minute via a thumping header for the second goal of his Arsenal career.



Watch KiDi’s reactions below







