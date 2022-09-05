Watch how Kenpong Travel and Tours 'invaded' World Cup display festival

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The World Cup trophy which is currently touring the world arrived in Ghana over the weekend amid pomp and pageantry.



There was a jamboree, presidential meetings, and musical concerts as French legend David Trezeguet who is an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar presented the gold-plated trophy to Ghanaians.



On Sunday, the giant and golden trophy was put on display at the Polo Grounds with hundreds of Ghanaians trooping the place to catch the giant trophy.



Present at the well-attended event was the only officially accredited Travel and Tour Agency in Ghana, Kenpong Travel and Tours.



The beautiful models of Kenpong mounted a stand at the event ground where they interacted with the fans and shared the good news of Kenpong Travel and Tours.



They sold to the patrons the awesome and handsome packages being offered by Kenpong Travel and Tours for Ghanaians who would want to be part of the World Cup festival in Qatar.







Breakdown of the packages



he platinum category goes for $10,610 and the package is made up of: a return business class ticket, a single occupancy accommodation in a 4 or 5 star hotel, feeding for two weeks, internal, 3 category 1 tickets for Ghana games, Medicals, covid test and police report.



The same category package without feeding goes for $9210.



The Gold Category, goes for $8010 and the package includes: return economy class ticket, single occupancy accommodation in 4 or 5 star hotel for two weeks, feeding for two weeks, 3 category 2 tickets for Ghana matches, covid test, travel insurance, medicals, police report and internal transport.



The gold category package without feeding is $6,620



The silver category with feeding for two weeks, and a double occupancy accommodation for two weeks and all the other benefits goes for $6900, while the silver category without feeding and for double occupancy accommodation, as well as the other benefits goes for $5,500.



The final category, the bronze category, with feeding, 3-4 people occupancy accommodation for two weeks, 3 category 3 tickets for Ghana matches, as well as the other benefits goes for $6100, while the gold category without feeding, but with all the benefits of that category, goes for $4,710.



