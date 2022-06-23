Watch how Inaki and Nico Williams spent their holidays in Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Inaki and Nico Williams arrive in Ghana amidst nationality switch



Inaki and Nico Williams depart to Spain without confirming nationality switch



Ghana to face Angola in September



Ghana targets, Inaki Williams, and Nico Williams have shared a video of how they spent their summer holidays in Ghana.



The William brothers, who were born in Spain to Ghanaian parents visited Ghana for holidays after the 2021/2022 La Liga season came to a close in May 2022.



In a video posted on Instagram by Nico with the caption 'My Origins', the two seemed to have enjoyed their visit.



The video captures their arrival, and moments they had with some family members while they reconnected to their roots. They also spent some time on the street and enjoyed some roadside food.



The two Athletic Bilbao forwards have returned to Spain to begin preparations ahead of pre-season.



Their arrival fueled news about both switching nationalities to play for Black Stars.



However, reports claim that Inaki has agreed to switch nationality while Nico has requested some time to think through.



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, in June 2022, confirmed that the GFA will soon announce some players born abroad who have completed their nationality switch.



“It’s an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and I think at latest by next week, we would know who would like to join us,” Addo said.



“Surely, we would have to be very fast now because we have set a limit, if someone wants to join us he must be ready for the September window, and for that, we will need answers now."



The yet-to-be-announced players are said to be available for Ghana 2023 AFCON qualifiers double header against Angola in September 2022.



