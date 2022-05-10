Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak players put their flashy cars on display during their training session at the St. Thomas Aquinas Park in Accra on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.



Although some players and technical members joined the team’s bus to training, some players decided to cruise in their own cars to training.



Since the arrival of some star players like Sulley Muntari, Samuel Inkoon Galdson Awako and a few others, the team has witnessed a change in how players show up for training.



Players who have the luxury of riding their hown cars at Hearts of Oak include, Daniel Barnieh, Kofi Kodzi, Richard Attah, Patrick Razak and a few others.



Although the Phobians are not in contention to win the league this season, management of the club seems to have done a good job with no issues of player remuneration reports in the media, unlike in previous times.



