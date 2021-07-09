Watch how Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu was punished for reporting late to training

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu was punished on Thursday, July 8, 2021, after reporting late to training.



The gaffer since assuming the role as the head coach for the Phobians has been fantastic, guiding the side to an enviable run that looks certain to ensure the team becomes champions of the Ghana Premier League.



Yesterday, he was delayed after attending to an urgent matter and as a result, could not report to the team’s training on time.



In a rather funny moment when he finally reported to training, Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan was given the chance to punish the gaffer.



He was after talks, made to do 20 push-ups for reporting to training late.





This weekend, Coach Samuel Boadu and his Hearts of Oak outfit will host Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium.If the team wins the game, they will be crowned Champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.