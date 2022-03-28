Watch how Hearts of Oak beat Elmina Sharks 8-7 on penalties in FA Cup match

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Hearts of Oak have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Ghana FA Cup after defeating Elmina Sharks 8-7 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in regulation time.



The defending champions scored a controversial late penalty to force a penalty shootout, and their goalkeeper Richmond Ayi was outstanding, saving four penalties and converting his own.



The Phobians have joined Bechem United, Legon Cities, King Faisal, Aduana Stars, Skyy FC and Kotoku Royals in the last eight.



Hearts appeared to be on their way to an easy victory when Isaac Mensah headed home Sulley Muntari’s corner in the first half.



But Ishmael Antwi scored for the Sharks just two minutes after the break. The goal though looked offside.



Antwi scored his second to give Sharks the lead in the 77th minute after goalkeeper Ayi fumbled his feeble shot.



However, Hearts were given a penalty following a blatant dive by Patrick Razak in added time, and striker Kofi Kordzi confidently scored.



Ayi redeemed himself in the shootout, making four saves to keep Hearts on track to successfully defend the trophy they won last season.



