Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Watch how Hasaacas Ladies defeated Malabo Kings 3-1 in CAFWCL

Hasaacas Ladies FC play videoHasaacas Ladies FC

Hasaacas Ladies beat Equatoguinean side Malabo King 3-1 on Friday, November 5, 2021, in their TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League opener.

The match was played at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Midfielder Evelyn Badu grabbed the headlines with a brace for the Ghanaian champions.

Her opener was in the 12th minute when she latched home a low grounder.

Five minutes from time, Pepertual Agyekum doubled their Hasaacas Ladies when her in-swinging corner kick from the right landed inside the net.

On the 90th minute mark, Drepoba Gbogou pulled one back for Malabo Kings after Grace Banwaa failed to deal with a cross.

But Badu struck in the third goal in the 92nd minute with a fine finish.

Hasaacas Ladies moved topped of the table in Group A ahead of Egyptian side Wadi Degla who beat AS Mande 3-1.

