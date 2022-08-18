Watch how Ghanaians in Qatar supported Andre Ayew's club to win in Qatar Super League

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian football fans in Qatar thronged the Al Rayyan stadium in their numbers to watch Black Stars striker Andre Ayew in action as Al Sadd beat 3-2 Al-Ahli in the Qatar Super League.



Ayew inspired his side in the game to earn their first three points in the 2022/2023 season.



The Black Stars captain was the brain behind Al Sadd’s winning goal as he assisted Rodrigo Tabata to score the only goal in the game.



Al Sadd's goals came from Ahmad Mohammed Al Saeed, Guilherme Torres and Rodrigo Tabata while Yazan Al-Naimat and Sofiane Hanni scored for the away side.



Ayew’s work rate was impressive and appreciated by fans at Al Rayyan Stadium, one of the venues for the 2022 World Cup.



Ghanaian football fans who were at the stadium to watch the game sang their hearts out as they cheered Andre Ayew and his mates to victory in the game.



Al Sadd have won, drew and lost one match in three matches since the new season started.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE



