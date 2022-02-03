Watch how Ghana beat Nigeria 2-1 at CAN 2008

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today, February 3, 2022 marks exactly 12 years since the Black Stars defeated rivals Super Eagles Nigeria at the Cup of Nations hosted by Ghana.



It was a very entertaining match which saw the then Ohene Djan Sports Stadium now the Accra Sports Stadium filled to capacity.



The atmosphere and euphoria ahead of the match was charged especially after Nigeria had defeated and knocked out the Black Stars from the CAN 2006 group stages.



A 10-man Ghana side got revenge for their defeat as the former Chelsea star Michael Essien and Junior Agogo scored to cancel the Nigerians only goal scored by Yakubu Ayigbeni.



There was a huge celebration across the country after Ghana defeated their rivals.



Watch highlights of the match below:



