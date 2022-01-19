Watch how Comoros players celebrated famous 3-2 victory over Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Comoros players were over the moon on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, after winning their first game in their maiden appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Coelacanths despite exiting the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon at the early stage, will go home with high after bagging a famous victory over one of Africa football’s powerhouses.



In a game where hunger and desire were expected from the Black Stars, Comoros showed more hunger and desire after causing the biggest upset in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations.



Comoros beat Ghana 3-2 at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, to end their AFCON campaign.



The victory meant that Comoros finished above Ghana in the Group C rankings as they have said ‘bye-bye’ to the 2021 AFCON alongside Ghana.



Meanwhile, Comoros are ranked 132nd in the World per the December 2021 FIFA rankings.



