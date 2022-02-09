Watch how Chelsea players welcomed AFCON champion Edouard Mendy

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Players of English Premier League(EPL) side Chelsea, have congratulated their teammate, Édouard Osoque Mendy for winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.



Mendy kept three clean sheets and also saved a penalty in the final to guide Senegal to win their first-ever AFCON trophy.



Following the triumph on February 6, 2022, the goalkeeper joined his Chelsea teammates on February 8, for the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, (UAE).



In a video posted by Chelsea's twitter handle, Mendy's teammates were spotted congratulating him on his achievement with Senegal.



The current FIFA best goalkeeper will be hoping to win the Club World Cup and add another trophy to his cabinet as Chelsea face Al Hilal in the semi-finals on February 9.



At the AFCON, Edouard Mendy missed the first two games due to COVID-19. He returned to the post in Senegal's final group game against Malawi, which he kept his first clean sheet. The match ended goalless.



His second clean sheet came in the 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the round of 16. He then grabbed his third clean sheet in the final against Egypt, where he saved one penalty as Senegal beat the Pharaohs 4-2 in the shootouts.



As a result, Mendy was named as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.



