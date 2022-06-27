You are here: HomeSports2022 06 27Article 1570079

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Disclaimer

Source: happyghana.com

Watch how Caleb Amankwah scored a spectacular goal for Hearts against Bechem United

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Accra Hearts of Oak are champions of the FA Cup Accra Hearts of Oak are champions of the FA Cup

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah scored a nice goal to get the equalizer for Hearts of Oak against Bechem United in the final of the MTN FA Cup.

The Phobians had gone down early in the game through Emmanuel Avoryno who scored the opening goal of the game for Bechem United.

Caleb Amankwah equalized with a volley for Hearts of Oak with just a few minutes to end the first half.

Watch the goal below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment