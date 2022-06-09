Watch how Black Stars players celebrated Otto Addo on his birthday

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars players have celebrated head coach, Otto Addo on his 46th birthday as they prepare to face Japan in Kirin Cup.
The team is currently in Japan to participate in the four nations which will commence on Friday, June 10, 2022.
In a video posted by a Ghanaian journalist, Sheikh Tophic Sienu, who is with the team in Kobe, Otto was presented with a cake during the team's breakfast as the players applauded and cheered him with a birthday song.
The former Black Stars winger was born in Hamburg on June 9, 1975. He grew up in Germany and spent all his football career there, playing for six different German clubs.
He played for the Black Stars at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He spent seven years at the Black Stars and was capped 15 times.
Otto Addo landed the Black Star head coach role on an interim basis in March 2022. He became the first Ghanaian to qualify Ghana for the World Cup as a player and as a coach after eliminating Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.