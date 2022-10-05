Watch how Black Stars goalie Richard Ofori gave away a goal in the Orlando Pirates' defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

The Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, committed a blunder in the Orlando Pirates' defeat to Sekhukhune United on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.



The 10-man Pirates lost 2-0 away to Sekhukhune on matchday 9 of the South African Premier League.



While the Pirates were chasing a late equaliser, centre-back Nyongo, under pressure, gave a back pass to Ofori, who attempted to dribble high, pressing Sekhukhune forward Letsoala.



The Ghanaian got past Letsoala, but his touch away from his marker was heavy, allowing the ball to fall to Sekhukhune striker Mancube, who took a slight touch to get past Ofori, who tried to win the ball back with a strong tackle before shooting into the yawning net from outside the box to double the lead in 90 minutes.



The Black Stars goalie, despite his howler, had a decent outing, making four saves.



He ended the match with a 6.1 rating by FotMob.



Watch Richard Ofori's error against Sekhukhune United







