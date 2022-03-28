Watch how Benjamin Azamati became the new national 100m record holder

Track & Field News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Azamati eyes Commonwealth qualification



Azamati becomes fastest Ghanaian in 100m and 200m



Azamati now a 5-time record holder in NCAA Division II history



Ghanaian athlete Benjamin Azamati inked his name in history in the national men's 100 metres after clocking 9.90 seconds at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays last Friday, March 25, 2022.



The 2020 Olympian set a new record in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II as he earned the fourth-fastest mark in collegiate athletics history. Azamati’s wind-legal 9.90 performance (2.0m/s).



The Ghanaian athlete’s record time-matched Nigeria’s Davidson Ezinwa of Azusa Pacific University in 1992.



In 2021, Azamati ran a time of 9.97 seconds to become the fastest Ghanaian athlete to overtake a 22-year-old record held by Lonard Myles-Mills.



The 24-year-old who currently has 5 different set of records in the NCAA Division II history demolished a 38-year-old NCAA Division II record formerly held by Darrell Green.



In February 2022, Azamati clocked a time of 20.57s at the Lone star championship in Lubbock to equal the national 200m Indoor record.



The 24-year-old now holds Ghana’s 100m record and shares the 200m Indoor record with fellow Olympian Joseph Paul Amoah.



The Ghanaian is eyeing qualification to the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham.



Watch video below







