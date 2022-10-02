Watch how Arsenal fans surrounded Partey’s car after scoring against Spurs

Sports News of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Staunch Arsenal fans surrounded Thomas Partey’s car to demonstrate their love for the Ghanaian after scoring in their 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby.



Thomas Partey scored a beautiful goal after he lashed home an inch-perfect curling effort from 25 yards out, 20 minutes into their game to put the Gunners on their way to victory.



Two other goals from Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka sealed the win for the Gunners after Spurs were reduced to 10-men after Emerson Royal was sent off.



The goal was Partey’s first goal of the season for Arsenal.



Partey who was leaving the stadium after the game, had fans surround his car to give him a resounding applaud following his great performance in the game.



Despite being in his car, some fans tried to get pictures with the football star who is loved by the Gunners.



