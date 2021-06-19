Watch how Anderlecht new signing Majeed Ashimeru revealed his new club live on TV

Sports News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru on Friday, June 18, 2021, completed his move to Belgian giants Anderlecht.



The attacking midfielder joins Anderlecht on a four-year deal from Red Bull Salzburg after a successful loan stint.



The ex-WAFA player first joined the Jupiler Pro League side in January on loan and after excelling in the second half of the season, the Purple and White made the deal a permanent one.



"Despite a difficult integration due to Covid and an injury, Majeed has shown in his best moments what he can teach us. He has an excellent vista and passing, coupled with speed and infiltration ability, interesting qualities to give our midfield a little extra bring the following seasons," said sporting director Peter Verbeke.



The 23-year-old in a live TV interview confirmed his move to the Belgian club live on TV even before the deal was completed.



Ashimeru said that Anderlecht and Salzburg are in talks about a possible transfer and that in the coming days it will be certain whether he will play for Anderlecht or Salzburg next season, said during an interview with the Ghanaian broadcaster TV3.



Ashimeru managed to make 12 appearances for the Anderlecht in all competitions and scored two goals.



