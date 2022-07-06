Watch highlights of new Ghana centre back Patric Pfieffer

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patric Pfieffer, the German-born defender is one of five players who the Ghana Football Association announced on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, as having pledged allegiance to Ghana.



The SV Darmstadt towering center-back is one of the latest acquisitions for the Black Stars as the country continues to hunt for talent for the World Cup.



The 6.5ft centre back was eligible for play for Germany, having featured for the Europeans at the youth level but now has joined Ghana.



The Hamburg-born defender had an impressive season in Bundesliga 2 for Damstards making 31 appearances, scoring one goal.



He walks into the Black Stars with an experience in German football and provides another option in center-backs.



A typical German defender, Pfieffer is comfortable on the ball and can spray some decent passes. His height makes him a dominant feature in aerial balls and gives him an advantage in the air.



Pfeiffer makes up for his lack of pace with timely interventions which are due to his ability to read games well.



In short, he is a younger and now a Ghanaian version of Per Mertesacker.



Watch his highlights below









