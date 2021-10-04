You are here: HomeSports2021 10 04Article 1371784

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Watch highlights of how Kamaldeen Sulemana inspired Stade Rennais to victory against PSG

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana shines against PSG Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana shines against PSG

Black Stars Winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana provided an assist as Rennes recorded a 2-0 win over Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The Ghana international whipped in a cross and was turned in by Gaëtan Laborde with a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Just after the break, Rennes doubled their lead through Flavien Tait who delivered a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Sulemana nearly scored in the 61st minute but his right-footed shot from outside the box went too high.

Watch highlights of Kamaldeen Sulemana in the game against PSG in the post below: