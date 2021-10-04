Watch highlights of how Kamaldeen Sulemana inspired Stade Rennais to victory against PSG

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars Winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana provided an assist as Rennes recorded a 2-0 win over Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, October 3, 2021.



The Ghana international whipped in a cross and was turned in by Gaëtan Laborde with a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.



Just after the break, Rennes doubled their lead through Flavien Tait who delivered a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.



Sulemana nearly scored in the 61st minute but his right-footed shot from outside the box went too high.



Watch highlights of Kamaldeen Sulemana in the game against PSG in the post below:



