Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance in Arsenal’s pre-season friendly win over Everton

Sports News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey impressed on his return to action for Arsenal against Everton during pre-season.



Thomas Partey had missed the previous friendly against Nurnberg for unknown reasons, but he returned to the squad on Saturday, July 16, 2022, and played against Everton.



The midfield maestro demonstrated exactly what Arsenal fans can expect when the season begins, dominating the middle with a commanding display.



Partey commanded the midfield, ensuring that Everton did not enjoy attacking through the middle, and his distribution was excellent.



Partey's performance has Arsenal fans salivating.



Watch the highlights in the post below:



