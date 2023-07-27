Watch highlights of Thomas Partey’s performance in Arsenal’s 5-3 win over Barcelona

Sports News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey was at his best for Arsenal in their 5-3 triumph over Barcelona in a pre-season encounter at the Sofi Stadium on Thursday, July 27.



Goals Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Fabio Veira, and a brace from Leonard Trossard were enough to give the Gunners their second pre-season win in four games. The Gunners drew 1-1 against Nurnberg on Thursday, July 13, won 5-0 over MLS All-Stars on Thursday, July 20, and lost 2-0 to Manchester United on Saturday, July 22.



Barcelona scored three goals through Robert Lewandoski, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres.



Partey who missed the game against Manchester United was handed a starting berth by coach Mikel Arteta but was replaced by Jorginho in the 70th minute.



The former Tema Youth star played an integral part for Arteta’s team where he provided a shield for the backline, intercepted tackles from opponents, and earned the admiration of fans with his accurate passes, with one leading to Arsenal’s fourth goal by Kai Harvertz.



Partey, 30, has been in the news in the last few weeks with reports circling that the versatile midfielder could be out of the Emirates following the arrival of English midfielder Declan Rice who joined Arsenal for a record fee of £100 million from West Ham United.



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta debunked the reports on Partey’s transfer, saying that the Black Stars deputy skipper remains a key part of his team and wants Partey to stay, adding that both Partey and Rice can play together.



Arsenal has engaged in four pre-season games so far with Partey missing out on one against MLS All-Stars where the London club won 5-0 on Thursday, July 20.



Ahead of the Emirates Cup final against French Ligue 1 outfit, Monaco at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, August 2, Partey is expected to replicate his outstanding performance for the Gunners.









