Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance and goal against Leicester City

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Thomas Partey has peaked and from a Ghanaian and Arsenal fan perspective, there could not be a better time for the influential midfielder to find his groove.



The 28-year-old appears to have finally settled in the Premier League as he has in the last few months produced some consistent and fine football.



Against Leicester on Sunday, Arsenal’s best player for February was outstanding once again.



Partey’s distribution was top notch and so was he defensive abilities as he was deployed at the base of the Arsenal midfield.



Collecting the ball from the defence and starting the attack were no issue for the Ghanaian who with finesse and class executed his duties.



His imperious performance was topped by a thumping header for Arsenal in the first half of the game.



A game stats of 100% duels won, 60 touches , 6 times possession won, 6 duels won, 4 tackles, 4 final third entries, 3 shots, 2 shots on target, 2 interceptions and 1 chance created perfectly summed what was a terrific evening for the Ghanaian.



Partey’s renewed form comes as Arsenal enter a crucial week that could define their top four hopes.



For Ghana, an in-form Partey is a good song in the ears of every Ghanaian as the Black Stars prepare for the 2022 World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Partey will be in action against on Wednesday, February 16 against Liverpool in the Premier League.



