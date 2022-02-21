Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance against Brentford

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Arsenal beat Brentford 2-0



Partey bags assist against Brentford



Arsenal coach confident of Champions League qualification



Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey was in fine form for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday February 19, 2021.



The 28-year-old teamed up with Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka to dictate play for the Gunners in the Premier League.



Partey stats at the end of the match read, 76 touches, 90% pass accuracy, 2 key passes, 9 duels and 3 tackles.



The Ghanaian capped off a fine performance with a well-timed pass to Bukayo Saka for Arsenal second goal of the game.



Partey had created some decent opportunities in the game, firing some shots which missed the post by few inches.



His performance earned him rave review from Arsenal fans who believe their star signing is gradually discovering his form.



Watch highlights of his game below



