Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's performance against Bournemouth

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey anchored Arsenal to a third successive victory against Bournemouth on Saturday, August 20, 2022.



The North London side put three past the newly promoted side to the top of the Premier League table after three games in the new season.



Although Partey was not at his very best in the game, he gave the away side match control in the middle and put them on the front foot with his forward and line-breaking passes.



While the Ghanaian ensured the team a free-flow build-up, Martin Odegaard did the needful upfront by scoring a brace before defender William Saliba added a spectacular goal with his weaker foot to claim the victory.



Thomas Partey lasted the whole 90 minutes and ended the match with FotMob rating of 7.5.



Watch Thomas Partey's highlights below











EE/KPE