You are here: HomeSports2022 10 10Article 1639142

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Disclaimer

Source: mynewsgh.com

Watch highlights of Thomas Partey’s flawless display vs Liverpool

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Thomas Partey Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey put in another flawless display for Arsenal in their 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian was once again immense against a top-six opposition at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners reclaimed their place at the top of the league table.

He proved yet again why Arsenal splashed the cash to bring him in.

Arteta’s side took the lead only seconds into the game through Martinelli before Darwin Nunez levelled for Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead again just before the end of the first-half.

Roberto Firmino pulled parity for the Reds in the 53rd minute before Saka slotted in a penalty to win the game for Arsenal.





Watch highlights of Thomas Partey’s game below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment