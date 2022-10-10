Watch highlights of Thomas Partey’s flawless display vs Liverpool

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022
Source: mynewsgh.com
Thomas Partey put in another flawless display for Arsenal in their 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.
The Ghanaian was once again immense against a top-six opposition at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners reclaimed their place at the top of the league table.
He proved yet again why Arsenal splashed the cash to bring him in.
Arteta’s side took the lead only seconds into the game through Martinelli before Darwin Nunez levelled for Liverpool.
Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead again just before the end of the first-half.
Roberto Firmino pulled parity for the Reds in the 53rd minute before Saka slotted in a penalty to win the game for Arsenal.
Thomas Partey vs Liverpool:— Adamu Benin Abdul Karim (@_benin_) October 9, 2022
* 90 minutes played
* 59 touches
* 39/43 passes completed
* 6/7 accurate long balls
* 6 clearances (most)
* 5 ball recoveries
* 5 final 3rd passes
* 2 interceptions (most)
* 1 chance created
Arsenal are partying with Partey at the moment! pic.twitter.com/YqmozjWa38
It gives me joy to know Thomas Partey will anchor Ghana’s midfield at the 2022 Fifa World Cup ????— Adamu Benin Abdul Karim (@_benin_) October 9, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ujQxN6mkFO