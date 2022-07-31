Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's dominant performance for Arsenal against Sevilla

Sports News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey featured for Arsenal in their 6-0 convincing win over Sevilla to clinch the Emirates Cup on Saturday.



Partey, who was replaced in 79nd minute before being replaced by Egypt international Mohamed Elneny put up an impressive display as he helped the Gunners cruised to a comfortable victory at Emirates Stadium.



Arsenal's victory over Sevilla ends a successful pre-season campaign, during which Brazilian Gabriel Jesus scored seven goals after his £45m move from Manchester City.



Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the area, before Jesus doubled the hosts' lead, firing home Granit Xhaka's low cross.



He added a third just two minutes later, and Saka matched him before the 20-minute mark, pressing high and finishing well.



Xhaka went close to a fifth before Jesus grabbed his third from close range. Nketiah completed the scoring a minute from time.



Arsenal kick off the 2022/23 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday before welcoming Leicester City to Emirates Stadium for their first home league game on Saturday, August 13.



