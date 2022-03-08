Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Thomas Partey was once again in the thick of affairs as he dropped yet another amazing performance in Arsenal's win over Watford in the English Premier League.



Partey dominated the midfield, giving Arsenal total control in the game as they beat Watford 3-2 in an away fixture last Sunday, March 6, 2021.



His passing was top draw, broke the lines for fun, and misplaced only two of his 9 diagonal passes. In total, he completed the most passes on the pitch, 69, according to squawka.



On the defensive front, he won the most duels,8 (5 ground duel, aerial duels 3), making 7 ball recoveries and 2 interceptions.



Arsenal, following the win, have opened a two-point lead between them and fifth-placed Manchester United.



The North London side have three games in hand and could be inching closer to Champions League football next season if they manage to with both outstanding games.





