Watch highlights of Paul Pogba’s charity match with retired players, celebrities in Guinea

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

France World Cup winner, Paul Pogba played a football match with some stars in his native country Guinea at the General Lasana Conte Stadium on Wednesday, June 22, 2022



The match featured stars like former football stars like El Hadji Diouf, Aristide Bance, Pascal Feindouno, Emmanuel Eboue, Emmanuel Adebayor and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.



Globally acclaimed musician Akon and Guinea star musician Grand P also played the match and registered goals.



Over 40,000 fans thronged the stadium numbers to watch the former Manchester United midfielder in action.



Pogba came on as a substitute in the match and hilariously missed a penalty.



Guinea military President Mamady Doumbouya was also at the stadium to watch the match.



Watch highlights of the match below



