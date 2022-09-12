Watch highlights of Mohammed Kudus' incredible performance against Heerenveen

Sports News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, continued his fine form by starring in Ajax's big win over FC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie on Saturday, September 10, 2022.



Kudus, making his first league start, scored twice for the hosts as they defeated Heerenveen 5-0 to extend their winning streak to seven games.



The midfielder was once again used as a false 9 and excelled, finishing the game with a FotMob rating of 8.7.



The 22-year-old was replaced in the 75th minute. While walking off the field to make way for Lucas Ocampus, Ajax fans stood up and applauded the Ghanaian for putting on a good show.



He was named man-of-the-match following the victory, making it back-to-back man-of-the-match honours in two different competitions.



Kudus scored and was named man of the match in Ajax's Champions League win over Rangers in midweek, and he also scored a brace and was named man of the match again in Saturday's 5-0 victory.



Watch his highlights below





