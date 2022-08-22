Watch highlights of Medeama's 3-0 win over Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak were on Sunday, August 22, 2022, thumped 3-0 by Medeama SC in the GHALCA top six tournament.



The Yellow and Mauves made mincemeat of the Phobians who played the game with members of their feeder clubs, Auroras.



Medeama SC took full advantage of the team’s dominance and led by two goals at the end of the first half thanks to goals from Darlington and Joshua Agyemang.



Ten minutes into the second half, Joshua Agyemang scored his second of the game to give Medeama a 3-goal advantage.



Although Hearts of Oak will subsequently pull one back, it was not enough as the Phobians lost 1-0 at the end of the game.



