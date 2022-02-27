Watch highlights of Legon Cities draw with Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Osman Amadu scored late in the game to secure a point for Legon Cities against Hearts of Oak on matchday 18 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



The game ended in a 1-1 draw at the El Wak Sports Stadium.



Hearts of Oak had taken an early lead in the 12th minute through Isaac Mensah who scored from Sulley Muntari's cross from a corner kick.



It was the first assist for the former AC Milan star in the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians missed a couple of chances to win the game.



Legon Cities got the equalizer from substitute Osman Amadu who capitalized on an error by Dennis Korsah to score for his side.



