Watch highlights of Kotoko's draw against Aduana Stars

Frank Mbella Etouga scored for Kotoko but he was also the villain as he missed two penalty kicks as his side drew 1-1 with Aduana Stars on their match day 28 clash.



The porcupine warriors started the game brilliantly and rightly took the lead in the 39th minute through Frank Mbella but a late strike from Aduana's Bright Adjei left Mbella red faced with his penalty misses.



Georges Rodrigues set up Frank Mbella with a through pass as his compatriot hit a belter which flew past goalkeeper Joseph Addo.



It was Frank Mbella's 19th goal of the season for Asante Kotoko in his maiden season at the club.



Kotoko pressed for more but the first half ended 1-0 in their favour and started the second half in a similar fashion.



On the hour mark Kotoko had their first penalty as George Rodrigues was fouled in the box, Mbella stepped up and missed the penalty.



In the 80th minute Frank Mbella was also fouled in the penalty box and he elected himself for the kick as if to atone for his earlier miss but he again sent his kick wide.



Aduana Stars had the last laugh as they managed to survive the Kotoko onslaught before bursting the league leaders bubble with a late goal through Bright Adjei.



Frank Mbella had the chance to put daylight between himself and Yaw Annor who is hotly chasing him on 16 goals whiles Bright Adjei now has 14 goals with six matches to go.



