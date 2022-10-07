Watch highlights of Kofi Kyereh's mesmerizing performance in Freiburg's Europa League win

Sports News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, put up a mesmerizing performance for Freiburg in their win over Nantes in the Europa League on Thursday, October 6, 2022.



Kyere netted the opening goal in a 2-0 home victory for the German side as they maintained their 100 per cent record in the tournament this season.



The former St Pauli man scored from close range in the 48th minute to put his side in the lead. The goal was his first-ever European goal and his second since joining the club in August 2022.



Vincenzo Grifo added the second goal for the German club to wrap up the win at the Europa-Park Stadion.



Kyere lasted 82 minutes in the game. He had a total of 56 touches, completed 3 out of 5 attempted dribbles, won two tackles, made 3 recoveries, and won 8 out of 12 ground duels.



Freiburg now lead their Group with 9 points after beating Qarabag, Nantes and Olympics in the first round of the group stages.





